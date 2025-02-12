 |  Login 
US HDG exports down 15.7 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 21:23:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 91,933 mt in December this year 15.7 percent month on month and down 1.2 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $129.1 million in December this year, compared to $153 million in the previous month and $124.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in December with 56,785 mt, compared to 62,012 mt in November and 46,464 mt in December last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 34,793 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in December.


