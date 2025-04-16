 |  Login 
US HDG exports down 12.0 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 23:25:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 113,272 mt in February this year down 12.0 percent month on month and down 6.0 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $164.3 million in February this year, compared to $184.8 million in the previous month and $169.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in February with 65,412 mt, compared to 74,123 mt in January and 65,146 mt in February last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 47,320 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in February.


