US exports of plates in coil up 7.6 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 26,371 mt in March this year, up 7.6 percent month on month and down 36.3 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $29.2 million in March, compared to $25.6 million in the previous month and $43.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in March with 18,011 mt, compared to 15,495 mt in February and 29,995 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada with 8,003 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in March.