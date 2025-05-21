 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US exports of plates in coil up 7.6 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 18:08:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 26,371 mt in March this year, up 7.6 percent month on month and down 36.3 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $29.2 million in March, compared to $25.6 million in the previous month and $43.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in March with 18,011 mt, compared to 15,495 mt in February and 29,995 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada with 8,003 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in March.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

19 May | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 0.4 percent in Jan-Apr

19 May | Steel News

Plate market in Turkey sees limited price volatility over past month

16 May | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary AD review results on CTL plate from Italy

16 May | Steel News

US steel exports up 3.6 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 20, 2025

15 May | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 20.2 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Primetals to supply continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer

14 May | Steel News

UK may impose country-specific caps on three steel product categories

14 May | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in April

13 May | Steel News