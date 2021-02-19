﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC assigns zero dumping margin for HRC imports from Hyundai Steel

Friday, 19 February 2021 12:44:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea.

The DOC has found no dumping by South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel during the review period, October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019, thereby assigning a zero dumping margin. The earlier rate which was determined in the final administrative review of the antidumping duty order on the given product from Hyundai Steel was 0.89 percent.


Tags: hrc  flats  quotas & duties  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Feb

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 15.3 percent in November
10  Feb

NLMK La Louvière halts hot strip mill until March
09  Feb

Canada ends AD inquiry on heavy plate from Turkey, finds injury for others
08  Feb

AISI supports Congressional Steel Caucus to maintain steel import measures
05  Feb

Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from seven countries