US DOC assigns zero dumping margin for HRC imports from Hyundai Steel

Friday, 19 February 2021 12:44:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea.

The DOC has found no dumping by South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel during the review period, October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019, thereby assigning a zero dumping margin. The earlier rate which was determined in the final administrative review of the antidumping duty order on the given product from Hyundai Steel was 0.89 percent.