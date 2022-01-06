US DOC to continue CVD orders on HRC from South Korea

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:43:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea.

The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from South Korea would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the subsidy.

The final subsidy rates are at 41.64 percent for POSCO, 3.98 percent for Hyundai Steel and 3.89 percent for all others.

The countervailing duties for the countries are applicable from January 5.