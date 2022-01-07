﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC to continue CVD orders on HRC from Brazil

Friday, 07 January 2022 11:37:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from Brazil. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from Brazil would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rates are at 11.09 percent for Usiminas, 11.30 percent for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and 11.20 percent for all others.

The countervailing duties for the countries are applicable from January 6.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.10.1500, 7208.10.3000, 7208.10.6000, 7208.25.3000, 7208.25.6000, 7208.26.0030, 7208.26.0060, 7208.27.0030, 7208.27.0060, 7208.36.0030, 7208.36.0060, 7208.37.0030, 7208.37.0060, 7208.38.0015, 7208.38.0030, 7208.38.0090, 7208.39.0015, 7208.39.0030, 7208.39.0090, 7208.40.6030, 7208.40.6060, 7208.53.0000, 7208.54.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0090, 7211.19.1500, 7211.19.2000, 7211.19.3000, 7211.19.4500, 7211.19.6000, 7211.19.7530, 7211.19.7560, 7211.19.7590, 7225.11.0000, 7225.19.0000, 7225.30.3050, 7225.30.7000, 7225.40.7000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.11.1000, 7226.11.9030, 7226.11.9060, 7226.19.1000, 7226.19.9000, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, and 7226.91.8000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: quotas & duties  North America  hrc  flats  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Jan

US DOC to continue AD orders on HRC from seven countries
06 Jan

US DOC to continue CVD orders on HRC from South Korea
05 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
23 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on HRC from Russia
13 Dec

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany