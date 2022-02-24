US DOC to continue AD orders on stainless wire rod from three countries

Thursday, 24 February 2022 15:19:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on stainless steel wire rod from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 12.72 percent for Japan, 4.73 percent for South Korea and 5.19-28.44 percent for Taiwan.

The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from February 24.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7221.00.0005, 7221.00.0015, 7221.00.0030, 7221.00.0045, and 7221.00.0075.