US DOC to continue AD orders on HRC from seven countries

Friday, 07 January 2022 12:12:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on hot rolled steel flat products from Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey and the UK. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 29.58 percent for Australia, 34.28 percent for Brazil, 11.70 percent for Japan, 11.10 percent for South Korea, 3.73 percent for the Netherlands, 24.32 percent for Turkey and 33.06 percent for the UK.

The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from January 6.