US DOC revises AD margins for HRC from Japan and Australia

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:42:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty against hot rolled steel flat product imports from Japan and Australia.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that Japanese and Australian producers/exporters made sales of HRC in the US at less than normal value during the period of review, October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2019. The DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 6.80 percent for Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd., 11.70 percent for Nippon Steel Corporation and 10.95 percent for 18 other Japanese producers/exporters, while it has calculated 7.96 percent for BlueScope Steel. These duty rates for the countries are applicable from February 23.

Meanwhile, the DOC found that Japanese producers/exporters Honda Trading Canada, Inc., Panasonic Corporation and Mitsui & CO. Ltd. had no shipments to the US during the period of the review.