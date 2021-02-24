﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC revises AD margins for HRC from Japan and Australia

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:42:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty against hot rolled steel flat product imports from Japan and Australia.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that Japanese and Australian producers/exporters made sales of HRC in the US at less than normal value during the period of review, October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2019. The DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 6.80 percent for Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd., 11.70 percent for Nippon Steel Corporation and 10.95 percent for 18 other Japanese producers/exporters, while it has calculated 7.96 percent for BlueScope Steel. These duty rates for the countries are applicable from February 23.

Meanwhile, the DOC found that Japanese producers/exporters Honda Trading Canada, Inc., Panasonic Corporation and Mitsui & CO. Ltd. had no shipments to the US during the period of the review.


Tags: North America  USA  quotas & duties  hrc  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Feb

EU not to apply preliminary CVD on HRC from Turkey
23  Feb

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on HRC from Hyundai Steel
19  Feb

US DOC assigns zero dumping margin for HRC imports from Hyundai Steel
09  Feb

Canada ends AD inquiry on heavy plate from Turkey, finds injury for others
08  Feb

AISI supports Congressional Steel Caucus to maintain steel import measures