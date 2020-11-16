﻿
English
US DOC issues preliminary AD margins for PC strand imports from seven countries

Monday, 16 November 2020 16:34:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce announced affirmative preliminary determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of pre-stressed concrete steel wire strand (PC Strand) from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia and Ukraine, finding that exporters from these seven countries have dumped PC strand at the following rates: Indonesia, 2.96-72.28 percent; Italy, 3.67-19.26 percent; Malaysia, 3.70-18.93 percent; South Africa, 59.27 percent; Spain, 14.75 percent; Tunisia, 32.72 percent; and Ukraine, 19.32 percent.

As a result, the DOC will instruct US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of PC strand from these seven countries based on these preliminary rates.

The petitioners are Insteel Wire Products Company (Mount Airy, NC), Sumiden Wire Products Corporation (Dickson, TN), and Wire Mesh Corporation (Houston, TX). 

The petitioners estimated that 2019 imports into the US of PC strand from these seven countries were valued at $5.38 million, $10.2 million, $26.1 million, $6.7 million, $15.6 million, $9.90 million and $990,000, respectively. 

The DOC is currently scheduled to announce its final antidumping determinations on or about April 2, 2021. If the DOC makes affirmative final determinations and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) makes affirmative final injury determinations, the DOC will issue antidumping orders. If the DOC makes negative final determinations or the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated and no orders will be issued. 


