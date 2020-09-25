US DOC issues preliminary AD margins against imports of PC strand from eight countries

Friday, 25 September 2020 16:44:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce announced affirmative preliminary determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of pre-stressed concrete steel wire strand (PC Strand) from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey and the UAE, finding that exporters from these eight countries have dumped PC strand at the following rates: Argentina, 60.40 percent; Colombia, 86.09 percent; Egypt, 29.72 percent; the Netherlands, 30.86 percent; Saudi Arabia, 194.40 percent; Taiwan, 23.89 percent; Turkey, 53.65 percent; and the UAE, 170.65 percent.

As a result, the DOC will instruct US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of PC strand from these eight countries based on these preliminary rates.

The petitioners are Insteel Wire Products Company (Mount Airy, NC), Sumiden Wire Products Corporation (Dickson, TN), and Wire Mesh Corporation (Houston, TX).

The petitioners estimated that 2019 imports of PC strand from these eight countries were valued at approximately $2.3 million, $9.6 million, $345.9 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million, $3 million, $13.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

The DOC is currently scheduled to announce its final antidumping determinations on or about December 8, 2020. If the DOC makes affirmative final determinations, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about January 21, 2021.