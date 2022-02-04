﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from S. Korea, Italy

Friday, 04 February 2022 15:35:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from South Korea and Italy for the period between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korea-based POSCO did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the period of review, while Italian companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value.

Additionally, the DOC found that Italy-based Officine Tecnosider s.r.l made no shipments during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for South Korea and Italy-based Officine Tecnosider s.r.l, while it has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.57 percent for other Italian companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: flats  USA  quotas & duties  North America  plate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Jan

UK TRA initiates transition review of AD on heavy plate from China
25 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea
10 Jan

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from UAE
07 Jan

US DOC to continue AD orders on HRC from seven countries
07 Jan

US DOC to continue CVD orders on HRC from Brazil