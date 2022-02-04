US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from S. Korea, Italy

Friday, 04 February 2022 15:35:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from South Korea and Italy for the period between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korea-based POSCO did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the period of review, while Italian companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value.

Additionally, the DOC found that Italy-based Officine Tecnosider s.r.l made no shipments during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for South Korea and Italy-based Officine Tecnosider s.r.l, while it has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.57 percent for other Italian companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).