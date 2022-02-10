﻿
US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Belgium

Thursday, 10 February 2022 17:23:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Belgium for the period between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Belgium’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

In addition, the DOC found that Dillinger and Industeel France made no shipments during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.51 percent for Industeel Belgium S.A, 5.76 percent for NLMK Clabecq S.A., NLMK Plate Sales S.A., NLMK Sales Europe S.A., NLMK Manage Steel Center S.A. and NLMK La Louviere S.A., and 3.14 percent for 18 companies including Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from February 8. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


