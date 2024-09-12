 |  Login 
US DOC initiates AD/CVD investigations on CORE steel from 10 countries

Thursday, 12 September 2024
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has initiated an antidumping duty investigation on corrosion-resistant steel products from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam and a countervailing duty investigation on the given products from Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Vietnam.

This investigation will shed light on whether there is a reasonable indication that an industry in the US is materially injured or threatened with material injury due to imports of CORE steel from these countries. Unless the DOC extends the time for initiation, the International Trade Commission must reach a preliminary determination in the investigations in 45 days, or in this case by October 21, 2024.

The investigations were initiated following the petitions filed by some US companies including Steel Dynamics, Nucor Corporation, and US Steel on September 5 alleging that the CORE imports from the given countries have materially injured the US domestic industry and threaten to cause further injury in the absence of any measure, as SteelOrbis previously reported

The products subject to the investigations currently fall under the codes 7210.30.00, 7210.41.00, 7210.49.00, 7210.61.00, 7210.69.00, 7210.70.60, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.60, 7210.90.90, 7212.20.00, 7212.30.10, 7212.30.30, 7212.30.50, 7212.40.10, 7212.40.50, 7212.50.00, 7212.60.00, 7215.90.10, 7215.90.30, 7215.90.50, 7217.20.15, 7217.30.15, 7217.90.10, 7217.90.50, 7225.91.00, 7225.92.00, 7225.99.00, 7226.99.01, 7228.60.60, 7228.60.80, and 7229.90.10.


