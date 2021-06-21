US cut-length plate imports up 30 percent in April

Monday, 21 June 2021 19:32:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 54,175 mt in April 2021, up 30.0 percent from March and up 95.1 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $48.0 million in April 2021, compared to $36.6 million in March and $23.4 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Korea in April, with 31,024 mt, compared to 19,962 mt in March and 8,292 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in April include Canada, with 18,893 mt; Sweden, with 1,726 mt; and Finland, with 1,019 mt.