US cut-length plate imports down 42.7 percent in May

Monday, 26 July 2021 18:09:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 31,065 mt in May 2021, down 42.7 percent from April and down 3.2 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $33.8 million in May 2021, compared to $48.0 million in April and $23.4 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in May, with 15,995 mt, compared to 18,893 mt in April and 12,996 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in May include Korea, with 8,363 mt; Sweden, with 2,921 mt; and Finland, with 1,481 mt.