US cut-length plate imports down 1.4 percent in November

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 21:26:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 44,961 mt in November 2021, down 1.4 percent from October but up 116.1 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $64.7 million in November 2021, compared to $59.9 million in October and $15.6 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Korea in November, with 22,455 mt, compared to 14,646 mt in October and only 52 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in November include Canada, with 18,394 mt; Italy, with 1,589 mt; and Sweden, with 1,389 mt.


