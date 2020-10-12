US cut-length plate exports up 24.2 percent in August

Monday, 12 October 2020 18:35:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 77,072 mt in August 2020, up 24.2 percent from July and up 17.7 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $71.5 million in August, compared to $59.3 million in the previous month and $69.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in August with 37,091 mt, compared to 31,406 mt in July and 39,273 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 32,173 mt; Australia, with 2,750 mt; and China, with 2,654 mt.