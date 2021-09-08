US cut-length plate exports down 3.6 percent in July

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 19:47:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 89,701 mt in July 2021, down 3.6 percent from June but up 42.7 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $123.9 million in July, compared to $125.7 million in the previous month and $60.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in July with 49,265 mt, compared to 51,479 mt in June and 31,949 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 36,783 mt; and Australia, with 1,028 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in July.