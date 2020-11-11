﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports down 11.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 20:01:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 67,992 mt in September 2020, down 11.8 percent from August but up 1.1 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $58.9 million in September, compared to $71.5 million in the previous month and $70.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in September with 31,200 mt, compared to 37,091 mt in August and 37,953 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 29,756 mt; China, with 3,204 mt; and Australia, with 2,451 mt.


Tags: plate  USA  imp/exp statistics  flats  North America  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Nov

US HDG exports up 20.8 percent in September
05  Nov

US plates in coil imports up 27.5 percent in September
22  Oct

US tin plate exports up 16.9 percent in August
19  Oct

US cut-length plate imports up 22.6 percent in August
15  Oct

US plates in coil exports up 4.3 percent in August