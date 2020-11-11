US cut-length plate exports down 11.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 20:01:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 67,992 mt in September 2020, down 11.8 percent from August but up 1.1 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $58.9 million in September, compared to $71.5 million in the previous month and $70.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in September with 31,200 mt, compared to 37,091 mt in August and 37,953 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 29,756 mt; China, with 3,204 mt; and Australia, with 2,451 mt.