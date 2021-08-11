US cut-length plate export down 2.6 percent in June

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 20:11:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,059 mt in June 2021, down 2.6 percent from May but up 34.5 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $125.7 million in June, compared to $121.1 million in the previous month and $56.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in June with 51,478 mt, compared to 50,866 mt in May and 26,940 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 38,094 mt; and Brazil, with 1,674 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in June.