US cut-length plate exports up 5.7 percent in August

Monday, 10 October 2022 20:43:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 101,713 mt in August 2022, up 5.7 percent from July but down 2.2 percent from August 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $187.0 million in August, compared to $178.6 million in the previous month and $153.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in August with 59,912 mt, compared to 55,724 mt in July and 59,056 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 32,415 mt; Australia, with 2,719 mt; Chile, with 1,902 mt; Brazil, with 1,407 mt; and Singapore, with 1,308 mt.


