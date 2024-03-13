﻿
US cut-length plate exports up 30.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 20:19:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 84,352 mt in January 2024, up 30.2 percent from December and up 0.9 percent from January 2023. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $129.8 million in January, compared to $98.8 million in the previous month and $134.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in January with 55,877 mt, compared to 41,158 mt in December and 51,621 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,798 mt; Australia, with 1,600 mt; and Brazil, with 1,319 mt.


