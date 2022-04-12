US cut-length plate exports up 0.4 percent in February

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 77,025 mt in February 2022, up 0.4 percent from January and up 3.7 percent from February 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $142.9 million in February, compared to $141.5 million in the previous month and $74.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in February with 39,358 mt, compared to 40,904 mt in January and 34,862 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 28,552 mt; Australia, with 2,915 mt; Brazil, with 1,256 mt; and China, with 1,172 mt.


