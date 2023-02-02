US CRC imports down 6.7 percent in December

Thursday, 02 February 2023 22:04:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 118,024 mt in December 2022, down 6.7 percent from November and down 5.2 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $127.8 million in December 2022, compared to $151.2 million in November and $189.4 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in December, with 41,143 mt, compared to 41,344 mt in November and 37,698 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in December include Mexico, with 17,919 mt; Australia, with 16,722 mt; Belgium, with 7,289 mt; and South Korea, with 6,497 mt.