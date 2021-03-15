﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US Court rejects Thyssenkrupp Materials North America’s challenge to Section 232 exclusion process

Monday, 15 March 2021 14:27:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Court of International Trade has rejected US-based Thyssenkrupp Materials North America’s (subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp) challenge to the US Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum arguing that the Section 232 exclusion process, which grants exclusions on an application basis to specific requestors and not automatically to all importers of a particular product, creates a non-uniform tax across the US in violation of the uniformity clause of the US Constitution.

The Court stated that Thyssenkrupp’s complaint has failed to plead facts that show actual geographic discrimination or any indication that congress sought to benefit [one state over another] for reasons that would offend the purpose of the clause.

“Thyssenkrupp argues that because Commerce is granting exclusions on an importer-by-importer basis rather than a product-by-product basis, Commerce’s exclusion process necessarily results in dis-uniform taxes across states for the same subject. This argument fails, however, because Thyssenkrupp, like any other directly-affected party in the US, could still apply for the exclusion. Thyssenkrupp also does not allege that it was, or will be, denied an exclusion, based upon its geographic location within the US,” the court stated.


Tags: Section 232  USA  North America  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Mar

US DOC to continue AD order on cut-to-length plate from China
26  Feb

US steel users call on Biden to terminate Section 232
24  Feb

US DOC revises AD margins for HRC from Japan and Australia
23  Feb

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on HRC from Hyundai Steel
19  Feb

US DOC assigns zero dumping margin for HRC imports from Hyundai Steel