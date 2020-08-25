﻿
US cold finished bar imports up 56.1 percent in June

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 20:15:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 9,751 mt in June 2020, up 56.1 percent from May but down 7.6 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $12.1 million in June 2020, compared to $8.5 million in the previous month and $15.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Italy in June, with 3,844 mt, compared to 689 mt in May and 1,169 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in June include Canada, with 1,787 mt; and Germany, with 1,041 mt.


