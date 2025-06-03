US-based Hybar LLC produces first rebar at new mini-mill

US-based Hybar LLC has announced that it has produced its first rebar at its new steel mini-mill in Osceola, Arkansas. The rebar was produced 22-months after the company broke ground on a 1,300-acre construction site.

Hybar intends to produce 700,000 plus metric tons of rebar annually in diameters of 3-18 mm in both stick and spooled form. The company’s rebar will be shipped via barge on the Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Arkansas Rivers; via rail on BNSF Railway Company and other rail networks; and via truck on the nearby east-west and north-south highways.

The company plans to begin commissioning its 105-ton electric arc furnace and continuous caster over the next month while completing commissioning of its rolling mill.