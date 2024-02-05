US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for PC strand from Thailand

Monday, 05 February 2024 13:45:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Thailand.

During the review period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, Thai producer Siam Industrial Wire Co. Ltd. was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.