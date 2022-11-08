US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for HRC from Turkey’s Habaş

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 14:51:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from Turkey.

The DOC found that Turkish steelmaker Habaş’ sales of the subject goods were not made below normal value during the review period from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for Habaş.

Additionally, the DOC has also rescinded this review with regard to Turkish 13 companies, including İskenderun Demir ve Çelik and Tosyalı Holding, for which all the requests were timely withdrawn.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

The preliminary antidumping duty is applicable from November 4.