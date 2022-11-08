﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for HRC from Turkey’s Habaş

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 14:51:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from Turkey.

The DOC found that Turkish steelmaker Habaş’ sales of the subject goods were not made below normal value during the review period from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for Habaş. 

Additionally, the DOC has also rescinded this review with regard to Turkish 13 companies, including İskenderun Demir ve Çelik and Tosyalı Holding, for which all the requests were timely withdrawn. 

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results. 

The preliminary antidumping duty is applicable from November 4.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Tradable ex-China HRC prices rebound amid hikes locally, future trend still uncertain

08 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices soften, at discount to mills’ stable base prices for Nov

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate drop further over past week, output cuts to change trend

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales fall in October amid weak demand

07 Nov | Steel News

US flats prices “still flexible” amidst lackluster market conditions

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Global HRC market turbulent amid fluctuations in China

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Competitive import HRC prices result in deals in Turkey, followed by ex-China rebound 

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Mood still poor in EU domestic and import HRC market

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

HRC import prices in Vietnam start to rise after sharp drop on better mood in China

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

UAE sees rebound in ex-China HRC, following sharp price drop

04 Nov | Flats and Slab