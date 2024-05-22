﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Thailand

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 14:38:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Thailand for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Thai producer Siam Industrial Wire Co. Ltd. was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. As a result, the DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company in line with the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net profit for 2023, long-term expectations positive

21 May | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico down 16 percent in March

21 May | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 2.2 percent in March from February

14 May | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.6 percent in Jan-February

08 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.2 percent in Jan-Feb

07 May | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 7.9 percent in February

26 Apr | Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 13.5 percent in February

15 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.2 percent in January

10 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 11.7 percent in January

09 Apr | Steel News

US issues preliminary circumvention ruling on PC strand

03 Apr | Steel News