US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Thailand

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Thailand for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Thai producer Siam Industrial Wire Co. Ltd. was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. As a result, the DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company in line with the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).