US assigns de minimis CVD rate for cut-to-length plate from POSCO

Monday, 22 March 2021 15:43:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced final results of the administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain cut-to-length plate from South Korea during the period January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

The subsidy rates for POSCO and certain other producers/exporters of the given product from South Korea were set at 0.49 percent, de minimis. The DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product from Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel, as no shipment of the subject product was exported by these producers during the period in question.

In December last year, Hyundai Steel had received a subsidy rate of 0.50 percent, above de minimis, while the subsidy rate for Dongkuk Steel had been set as 0.28 percent, de minimis.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7208.53.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7210.90.9000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.40.3050, 7225.40.7000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, 7226.91.8000 and 7226.99.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).