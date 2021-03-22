﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US assigns de minimis CVD rate for cut-to-length plate from POSCO

Monday, 22 March 2021 15:43:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced final results of the administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain cut-to-length plate from South Korea during the period January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018. 

The subsidy rates for POSCO and certain other producers/exporters of the given product from South Korea were set at 0.49 percent, de minimis. The DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product from Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel, as no shipment of the subject product was exported by these producers during the period in question. 

In December last year, Hyundai Steel had received a subsidy rate of 0.50 percent, above de minimis, while the subsidy rate for Dongkuk Steel had been set as 0.28 percent, de minimis. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7208.53.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7210.90.9000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.40.3050, 7225.40.7000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, 7226.91.8000 and 7226.99.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: USA  North America  flats  quotas & duties  plate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Mar

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on rebar from Turkey
15  Mar

US Court rejects Thyssenkrupp Materials North America’s challenge to Section 232 exclusion process
09  Mar

US DOC to continue AD order on cut-to-length plate from China
24  Feb

US DOC revises AD margins for HRC from Japan and Australia
23  Feb

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on HRC from Hyundai Steel