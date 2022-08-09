﻿
US announces final results of AD review on PC strand from Thailand

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 16:12:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Thailand for the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that sales of Thai exporter Siam Industrial Wire Co. Ltd were made at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.98 percent for the country, in line with the preliminary result of the review.

The antidumping duty for the country is applicable from August 8.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


