US and UK expected to start talks soon for Section 232

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:13:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Senior US and UK trade officials are expected to start talks soon regarding the US Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum products, SteelOrbis understands. The discussions are aimed at resolving the trade dispute between the countries. However, the anticipated meeting between the top officials on either side is not expected to disclose a timeline for the discussions and a deadline for a final agreement.

Last week, US trade representative Katherine Tai stated that the US would start formal negotiations with the UK “when the time is right”, as SteelOrbis previously reported.