US and Iran near deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz during proposed ceasefire extension

The US and Iran are close to reaching a temporary agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz during a proposed 60-day ceasefire extension, according to media reports.

The discussions come amid continued tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns over disruptions to global energy markets caused by instability in one of the world’s most important maritime oil routes.

Proposed agreement linked to Hormuz reopening

According to reports citing US officials, the draft arrangement would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen to commercial shipping during the proposed 60-day period. Iran would reportedly agree to remove mines and allow unrestricted vessel passage without transit tolls. In exchange, the US could ease certain sanctions and relax restrictions on Iranian oil exports, potentially allowing Tehran to resume broader access to international energy markets.

The discussions are also reportedly tied to wider negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear program, although Iranian sources have denied reports suggesting Tehran agreed to surrender its enriched uranium stockpile.

Strait of Hormuz remains critical for global energy trade

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important shipping corridors, handling a major share of global crude oil and LNG trade. The disruption of shipping traffic in the region has contributed to:

higher oil prices,

increased freight risks,

volatility across energy and industrial commodity markets.

Steel producers, aluminum smelters and other energy-intensive industries globally have been closely monitoring developments because prolonged instability could significantly affect energy costs, raw material prices, and industrial supply chains.

Talks continue despite military tensions

The negotiations remain fragile as military tensions between the US and Iran continue. Recent reports indicated that US forces carried out strikes targeting Iranian military assets allegedly involved in mine-laying operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran accused Washington of violating ceasefire understandings but has not withdrawn from ongoing negotiations.

Markets watching outcome closely

Any agreement reopening the Strait of Hormuz could ease pressure on global shipping and energy markets, although analysts warn that broader geopolitical risks in the region remain elevated.

Global steel and manufacturing industries remain particularly sensitive to energy price volatility because electricity, natural gas and fuel costs continue to play a major role in industrial competitiveness.