US and Canada rig count increases - week 29, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 17, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by seven rigs week on week to 588.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 126, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by seven to 452. The overall US rig count is up by 44 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 19 to 198 rigs in the week ending July 17. The Canadian rig count increased by 26 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.