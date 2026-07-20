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US and Canada rig count increases - week 29, 2026

Monday, 20 July 2026 16:17:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 17, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by seven rigs week on week to 588.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 126, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by seven to 452. The overall US rig count is up by 44 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 19 to 198 rigs in the week ending July 17. The Canadian rig count increased by 26 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: North America 

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