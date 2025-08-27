 |  Login 
US affirms final determinations in AD/CVD probes on corrosion-resistant steel imports from ten countries

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 12:25:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce on August 26, 2025, announced its final affirmative determinations in the antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations into corrosion-resistant steel (CORE) imports from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

As SteelOrbis reported earlier, the investigations had started in September 2024.

The decision covers imports worth around $2.9 billion and concluded that these products were dumped and/or subsidized, causing unfair competition for US steelmakers.

The antidumping and countervailing duty rates set by the department for the countries in question can be seen in the table below:

Trading Partner Range of Final AD Rates (%) Range of Final CVD Rates (%)
Australia 17.01 N/A
Brazil 27.45-137.76 4.49-17.09
Canada 5.14-8.13 1.14-1.50
Mexico 5.78-23.41 0.00-13.26
Netherlands 23.52 N/A
South Africa 18.35 N/A
Taiwan 10.85 N/A
Turkey 6.48-13.47 N/A
UAE 7.20-16.38 N/A
Vietnam 88.98-110.21 0.03-1.29

The case will now be referred to the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which will assess whether the imports have caused injury to domestic steel producers. If the ITC issues an affirmative ruling, the Commerce Department will impose AD and CVD duties on the countries concerned.

The products subject to the investigations currently fall under the codes 7210.30.00, 7210.41.00, 7210.49.00, 7210.61.00, 7210.69.00, 7210.70.60, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.60, 7210.90.90, 7212.20.00, 7212.30.10, 7212.30.30, 7212.30.50, 7212.40.10, 7212.40.50, 7212.50.00, 7212.60.00, 7215.90.10, 7215.90.30, 7215.90.50, 7217.20.15, 7217.30.15, 7217.90.10, 7217.90.50, 7225.91.00, 7225.92.00, 7225.99.00, 7226.99.01, 7228.60.60, 7228.60.80 and 7229.90.10.


