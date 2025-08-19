 |  Login 
US adds more derivative steel items to Section 232

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 12:29:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Commerce Department has announced a major expansion of Section 232 trade measures, adding 407 new product codes of steel and aluminum derivative products subject to tariffs. The decision, effective August 18, broadens the scope of duties and affects a wide range of industries.

50 percent tariffs on 407 additional products

According to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the newly added product codes include profiles, railway, and pipe fittings, all of which will now face a 50 percent tariff based on their steel and aluminum content.

Non-steel and non-aluminum content will remain subject to the existing reciprocal or applicable tariffs, but the expanded coverage significantly raises costs for importers.

In February, the Trump administration had included a list of 167 “derivative” steel items in the Section 232 tariffs with the aim to regulate US steel imports, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

