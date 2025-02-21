UNESID: Spanish steel output up 4.1 percent in 2024

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in December last year Spain’s steel production totaled 834,000 mt, down by 16.7 percent month on month and up by 11.1 percent year on year. In 2024, the country’s steel production totaled 11.87 million mt, increasing by 4.1 percent from 11.40 million mt recorded in 2023.

In December, the Spanish steel industry recycled 612,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, dropping by 23.9 percent compared to November and rising by 8.7 percent year on year. In 2024, the industry recycled 9.95 million mt of scrap.