UNESID: Spanish steel output up 10.2 percent in May 2026 from Apr

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in May this year Spain's steel production totaled 1.05 million mt, rising by 10.2 percent month on month and dropping by 8.1 percent year on year. In the first five months of this year, the country's steel production totaled 4.58 million mt, compared to 5.55 million mt recorded in the same period of 2025.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 823,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, down by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.5 percent year on year. In the January-May period of this year, the industry recycled 4 million mt of scrap.