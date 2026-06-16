Acerinox and Alfa Laval partner on low-emission stainless steel applications

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox and Swedish industrial technology company Alfa Laval have announced a partnership aimed at reducing industrial emissions through the use of low-emission stainless steel in heat transfer equipment.

Under the agreement, Alfa Laval will incorporate Acerinox's EcoACX® stainless steel into the production of its gasketed plate heat exchangers, which are widely used across industries including food processing, energy, data centers and building services.

EcoACX® contains 90 percent recycled material

According to Acerinox, EcoACX® is manufactured using approximately 90 percent recycled material and delivers a carbon footprint around 50 percent lower than conventional stainless steel products. The company stated that the product maintains the same quality, durability and technical performance standards as traditional stainless steel while contributing to emissions reduction objectives.

The development forms part of Acerinox's broader strategy to support industrial decarbonization through the use of lower-emission materials.

Alfa Laval to reduce supply chain emissions

Alfa Laval said the incorporation of EcoACX® into a significant share of the channel plates used in its gasketed plate heat exchangers will help reduce the environmental impact of its products.

The company noted that, in addition to helping customers improve energy efficiency through heat recovery and thermal management technologies, the use of lower-emission stainless steel can significantly reduce upstream supply-chain emissions.

Heat exchangers are widely used in industrial processes that require heating, cooling, condensation, evaporation or heat recovery.

Focus on industrial decarbonization

The companies said the collaboration combines sustainable materials with advanced heat transfer technology to provide lower-carbon industrial solutions.

According to the companies, the initiative demonstrates how material selection can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions without compromising product performance.

The partnership is intended to support customers' sustainability goals while advancing broader efforts to decarbonize industrial operations.

Growing demand for lower-carbon materials

The agreement reflects increasing demand across manufacturing industries for materials with lower embedded carbon emissions as companies seek to meet climate targets and strengthen supply-chain sustainability.

Acerinox stated that the use of recycled materials and lower-emission production processes will play an increasingly important role in the transition toward cleaner industrial value chains.