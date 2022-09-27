UNESID: Spanish steel output down seven percent in July from June

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:42:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in July this year Spain’s steel production totaled 938,000 mt, down by seven percent month on month and by 14.0 percent year on year. In the January-July period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 7.29 million mt.

In July, the Spanish steel industry recycled 681,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, dropping by 7.6 percent compared to June and by 17.0 percent year on year. In the first seven months this year, the industry recycled 5.55 million mt of scrap.