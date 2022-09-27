﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output down seven percent in July from June

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:42:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in July this year Spain’s steel production totaled 938,000 mt, down by seven percent month on month and by 14.0 percent year on year. In the January-July period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 7.29 million mt.

In July, the Spanish steel industry recycled 681,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, dropping by 7.6 percent compared to June and by 17.0 percent year on year. In the first seven months this year, the industry recycled 5.55 million mt of scrap.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Spain European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Kazakhstan plans to extend scrap export ban

26 Sep | Steel News

Containerized shredded, HMS I/II 80:20 scrap prices in New York

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS, P&S scrap

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Import scrap prices in Turkey stabilize as Asia still declines

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Only a few Turkish mills adjust their local scrap purchase prices

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Domestic scrap prices in Poland move down slightly on average

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market falls further, more non-Japanese bulk offers emerge

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bangladesh still shows little interest in scrap imports

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

US scrap prices still expected to trend soft in next month’s buy cycle

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea’s Hyundai returns for Japanese scrap at lower price levels

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials