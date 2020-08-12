﻿
Ukraine’s NZF accumulates ferroalloy stocks equal to monthly output

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 17:32:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

By the beginning of August, the largest Ukraine-based ferroalloy producer Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) accumulated commercial ferroalloy stocks equal to its monthly production volume, according to the company’s statement. This was mainly a result of reduced demand from steel mills caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Currently, we ship less than half of what we produce. Taking into account the not bright outlook for the nearest future, we have even mulled the construction of open stocks in order to store the material”, Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant CEO Vladimir Kutsin commented. The company is aiming to supply 35,000 mt of ferroalloys in August, though this will not solve its problem with excessive stocks.

At the moment, the company has eight furnaces operational, while other four are out of operation.


