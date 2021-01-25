﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 28.6 percent in 2020

Monday, 25 January 2021 14:43:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2020, Ukraine-based mills produced 746,400 mt of ferroalloys, down 28.6 percent year on year, according to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products). In particular, the output of silicomanganese produced by Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) and Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) in the given period decreased by 30.4 percent year on year to 559,900 mt. Meanwhile, the output of ferromanganese produced by NZF, ZZF and Kramatorsk Ferroalloys Plant (KZF) rose by 28.4 percent year on year to 123,000 mt. In particular, KZF produced 34,090 mt of ferroalloys in 2020 versus 70,600 mt in 2019. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given period declined by 2.8 percent year on year to 60,800 mt, while its output of manganese metal fell by 54.4 percent year on year to 2,800 mt.

In the meantime, in 2020 Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 1.34 million mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 551,300 mt together produced a total of 1.9 million mt of manganese concentrate, up 11.9 percent year on year.


Tags: raw mat  Ukraine  steelmaking  CIS  alloys  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Jan

Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 29.1 percent in 2020
22  Jan

Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 20.7 percent in 2020
15  Jan

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.3 percent in 2020
04  Jan

Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020
30  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 29.5 percent in Jan-Nov