Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 28.6 percent in 2020

Monday, 25 January 2021 14:43:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, Ukraine-based mills produced 746,400 mt of ferroalloys, down 28.6 percent year on year, according to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products). In particular, the output of silicomanganese produced by Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) and Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) in the given period decreased by 30.4 percent year on year to 559,900 mt. Meanwhile, the output of ferromanganese produced by NZF, ZZF and Kramatorsk Ferroalloys Plant (KZF) rose by 28.4 percent year on year to 123,000 mt. In particular, KZF produced 34,090 mt of ferroalloys in 2020 versus 70,600 mt in 2019. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given period declined by 2.8 percent year on year to 60,800 mt, while its output of manganese metal fell by 54.4 percent year on year to 2,800 mt.

In the meantime, in 2020 Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 1.34 million mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 551,300 mt together produced a total of 1.9 million mt of manganese concentrate, up 11.9 percent year on year.