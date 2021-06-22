﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Northern GOK sees 21.2% rise in iron ore pellet output in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:10:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-April period of the current year, the commercial iron ore pellet output of Ukraine-based Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK), a subsidiary of Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, rose by 21.2 percent year on year to 2.28 million mt.

Meanwhile, the company’s output of iron ore concentrate in the given period increased by 2.1 percent year on year to 4.32 million mt.

In April alone, Northern GOK produced 460,000 mt of iron ore pellets and 1.1 million mt of iron ore concentrate.


Tags: Ukraine  CIS  pellet  steelmaking  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Jun

Ukraine’s iron ore exports in terms of value up 2.1 times in Jan-May
21  Jun

Ukraine’s Central GOK sees 10.4% rise in iron ore concentrate output in Jan-Apr
18  Jun

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 0.6 percent in January-May
16  Jun

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih sees 10.9% rise in pig iron output in January-May
25  May

Southern GOK’s iron ore concentrate output up 2.6% in January-April