Ukraine’s Northern GOK sees 21.2% rise in iron ore pellet output in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:10:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of the current year, the commercial iron ore pellet output of Ukraine-based Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK), a subsidiary of Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, rose by 21.2 percent year on year to 2.28 million mt.

Meanwhile, the company’s output of iron ore concentrate in the given period increased by 2.1 percent year on year to 4.32 million mt.



In April alone, Northern GOK produced 460,000 mt of iron ore pellets and 1.1 million mt of iron ore concentrate.