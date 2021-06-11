Ukraine’s Metinvest to construct new cold rolling complex at Ilyich Steel

Friday, 11 June 2021 17:16:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-headquartered Metinvest has recently announced its plans to build a new cold rolling and coated steel complex at its facility in Mariupol. The company has signed an agreement with Italian steel equipment supplier Danieli Group for the handling of the project.

Metinvest plans to build a new complex at its Ilyich Steel Plant, which in the first stage will include a cold rolling line of over 400,000 mt per year, a HDG line of over 600,000 mt, and a PPGI coil line of over 140,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned from the official statement. The first stage of the project to be completed in 2025 will consume over $800 million, while the total amount is estimated to exceed $1 billion. The second stage of the project will include the building of a new annealing furnace department, a skin pass and coil slitting line, and new coating lines. After the second phase is completed, the cold rolling capacity will exceed 1.6 million mt per year.

“The cold rolling shop is our largest construction project for the next five years. It is a logical continuation of Ilyich Steel’s rolled product modernization program. With this entirely new technological chain - including the modern continuous casting machine, reconstructed hot strip mill 1700 and new cold rolling shop - Metinvest will be able to achieve world-class quality at all production stages, from semi-finished to coated rolled products,” said Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Metivest, in the official statement.

The products are intended mainly for the Ukrainian market, where these high-quality locally-produced coils will be able to replace low-quality imported coils. The rolled coils will also be exported to countries in the CIS and Europe.