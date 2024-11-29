Ukraine’s Kametstal resumes commercial pig iron production after six months

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has resumed production of commercial pig iron for foreign customers after more than six months amid requests from its North American customers.

The company has shipped the first pig iron cargoes for North American customers this month and plans to ship 17,000 mt of pig iron to the continent by the end of November.

Kametstal noted that it implemented repair works on its blast furnace in order to resume production, especially focusing on molds.