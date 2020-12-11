Ukraine's iron ore exports up 14.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 11 December 2020 15:05:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 41.8 million mt, up 14.4 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the first eleven months increased by 16.6 percent year on year to $3.7 billion. China with its sixty percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained the leading consumer. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 8.9 percent and seven percent of the total value, respectively.

In November alone, Ukraine’s iron ore exports amounted to 3.35 million mt, rising by 0.9 percent year on year.