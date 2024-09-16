Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 78.6 percent in January-August

In the January-August period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 78.6 percent to 1.18 million mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 1.34 million mt, up by 64.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given period, section exports came to 399,000 mt, moving up by 14.0 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months, domestic steel consumption fell by 1.3 percent year on year to 2.30 million mt, of which 833,100 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 664,300 mt of flat steel, up by 16.8 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 18.2 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 156,600 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-July period amounted to 12,200 mt, compared to 7,000 mt recorded in the first eight months of last year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-August 2024 period were the EU-27 (72.0%), Africa (9.7%), and the other European countries (7.2%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (49.2%), the EU-27 (28.5%), and Asia (20.6%).