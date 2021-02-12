Ukraine’s DMZ focuses on pig iron and coke production in January

Friday, 12 February 2021 14:22:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, was focused on meeting demand for pig iron and coke in particular. Meanwhile, the company’s steelmaking and rolling facilities were suspended for maintenance works in the first three weeks of the given month, chiefly due to lack of demand for finished steel.

Accordingly, in the given month the company produced 25,700 mt of pig iron, 5,600 mt of crude steel and 10,900 mt of finished steel, according to its official statement. As SteelOrbis reported previously, in January last year the company’s production was idled due to maintenance works, except for coke production. Meanwhile, in January this year the company’s output of coke more than doubled year on year to 41,400 mt.

As for February, DMZ said it expects the situation in the finished steel segment to improve, enabling the company to raise its production figures.